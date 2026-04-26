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Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. $VTS

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Vitesse Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 81.7% in Q4 to 233,470 shares (about $4.50 million), representing roughly 0.60% of the company.
  • Vitesse Energy missed quarterly estimates, reporting EPS of ($0.02) and revenue of $58.62 million versus consensus of $0.10 EPS and $67.10 million revenue.
  • The company pays a quarterly dividend that annualizes to $1.75 (a 9.7% yield), but its dividend payout ratio is an unsustainably high 277.78%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS - Free Report) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,470 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 104,990 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.60% of Vitesse Energy worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 203.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 43.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on VTS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vitesse Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTS opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.32 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. Vitesse Energy's dividend payout ratio is 277.78%.

Vitesse Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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