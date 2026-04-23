Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys 14,150 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 206.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business's 50 day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company's revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of General Motors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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