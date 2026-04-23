Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys New Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,819 shares during the period. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,229,000 after buying an additional 3,201,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock worth $57,239,000 after buying an additional 1,530,167 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $232.40 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $235.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $159.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of -611.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,869 shares in the company, valued at $372,277,730. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 455,092 shares of company stock worth $78,564,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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