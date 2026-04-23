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Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Rocket Lab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Legacy Capital Group California bought a new stake of 27,742 shares of Rocket Lab (≈$1.94 million) in Q4, and institutional investors now own about 71.78% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive—MarketBeat shows a consensus "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $83.31, and notable upgrades including Morgan Stanley raising its target to $105.
  • Operational momentum is strengthening—Rocket Lab completed a JAXA mission and its backlog rose to about $1.85 billion amid a "launch squeeze" that may boost pricing power, though valuation and execution skepticism keeps the stock volatile.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,742 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 114.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,308 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 92,849 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,745 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 773,548 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 90,758 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RKLB. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Rocket Lab from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded Rocket Lab from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Rocket Lab from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $4,366,354.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,296,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,245,982.16. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,312,258.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 884,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,523,475.15. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233. Insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Lab stock opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of -242.49 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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