Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 252,873 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,026,097 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 252,873 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.73% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $89,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,581 shares of the company's stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,951 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 135,312 shares of the company's stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Host Hotels & Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly forecasts, signaling improved expectations for future profitability. Host Hotels & Resorts analyst estimates

Zacks Research raised several earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly forecasts, signaling improved expectations for future profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company’s most recent quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations, with EPS and revenue both coming in above estimates, which continues to support the bullish case for HST. Host Hotels & Resorts earnings results

The company’s most recent quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations, with EPS and revenue both coming in above estimates, which continues to support the bullish case for HST. Positive Sentiment: Host Hotels & Resorts also declared a quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal for income-focused investors and highlighting ongoing cash generation. Host Hotels & Resorts dividend announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts also declared a quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal for income-focused investors and highlighting ongoing cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: An executive sold shares recently, but the transaction was relatively small compared with the executive’s remaining stake and does not appear to be a major signal on its own. Nathan Tyrrell insider sale

An executive sold shares recently, but the transaction was relatively small compared with the executive’s remaining stake and does not appear to be a major signal on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in positioning, so it is unlikely to be a key driver of the stock’s move. Host Hotels & Resorts short interest

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,348,476. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.00.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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