Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 46,715 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,588 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 46,715 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.53% of National Health Investors worth $19,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 96,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 116,570 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 76,339 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 45,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $20,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,668,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $127,386,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.53. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.39). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 36.86%.The business had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. National Health Investors's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. National Health Investors's payout ratio is currently 118.71%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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