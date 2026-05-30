Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 205,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.93% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $55,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,959 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 179.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,056.80. The trade was a 13.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $275.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.52%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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