Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,026 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.66% of Kilroy Realty worth $29,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34,820.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,756,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $103,014,000 after buying an additional 2,748,704 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,948,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,228,666 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $195,396,000 after buying an additional 994,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Kilroy Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRC

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KRC opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business's fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $270.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,456 shares in the company, valued at $535,550.40. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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