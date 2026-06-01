Legal & General Group Plc Buys 396,487 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI - Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,494,659 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 396,487 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.49% of Douglas Emmett worth $27,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 6.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company's stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Douglas Emmett from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.1%

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -68.56, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.16. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.The firm had revenue of $250.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Douglas Emmett's dividend payout ratio is -447.06%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company's office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Douglas Emmett, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Douglas Emmett wasn't on the list.

While Douglas Emmett currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here