Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 16,053 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.27% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $66.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm's 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $82.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HALO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $103,155.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,443,853.04. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Cortney Caudill sold 8,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $599,087.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $477,200.20. This trade represents a 55.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,807,042. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

See Also

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