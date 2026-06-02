Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,515 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,475 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc's holdings in ARM were worth $18,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $243,098,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ARM by 2,623.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,671,787 shares of the company's stock worth $182,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,403 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $202,980,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in ARM by 4,638.8% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 500,043 shares of the company's stock worth $54,660,000 after acquiring an additional 489,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ARM by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,123 shares of the company's stock worth $250,738,000 after acquiring an additional 390,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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ARM Trading Up 15.7%

Shares of ARM opened at $408.85 on Tuesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $421.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.77.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ARM. HSBC raised shares of ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ARM from $255.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.77, for a total value of $1,131,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,207,019.85. This represents a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Abbey sold 4,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.81, for a total transaction of $1,444,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,327,221.49. This represents a 13.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,466 shares of company stock worth $58,946,033.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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