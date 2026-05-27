Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,036,275 shares of the company's stock after selling 74,577 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.53% of Vertiv worth $329,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,984,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company's stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,259 shares of the company's stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $324.33 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $302.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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