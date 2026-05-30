Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,504 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 50,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.44% of Domino's Pizza worth $62,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Domino's Pizza from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair set a $540.00 target price on Domino's Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $418.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $310.56 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $344.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. Domino's Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $297.48 and a fifty-two week high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total transaction of $152,822.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,928,672.32. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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