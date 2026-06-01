Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in Unum Group $UNM

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 98,466 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.17% of Unum Group worth $22,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,356,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $105,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 1,167.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,911,000 after buying an additional 141,572 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Unum Group by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,516,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $195,704,000 after buying an additional 978,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,734,937 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $446,063,000 after buying an additional 223,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $351,624.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,861.96. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,352 shares of company stock worth $1,568,804. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $83.24 on Monday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $85.27. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.83.

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About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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