Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,940,260 shares of the company's stock after selling 236,147 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.62% of NU worth $501,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 63.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 541.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company's stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 156,539 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of NU by 38.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of NU by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,311 shares of the company's stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 63.7% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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NU Stock Up 0.0%

NU stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. CICC Research started coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

Insider Transactions at NU

In other NU news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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