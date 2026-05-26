Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,947,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 83,731 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.67% of Illinois Tool Works worth $479,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,401,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,845,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $252.34 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $261.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.82 and a 52 week high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $271.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Further Reading

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