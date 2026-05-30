Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,393 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 200,127 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.58% of American Healthcare REIT worth $48,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 84.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,085 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,674.55. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is 172.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Further Reading

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