Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,491 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.33% of Entegris worth $41,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,017,716 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,480,998,000 after acquiring an additional 443,518 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,457,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $689,560,000 after acquiring an additional 412,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $644,841,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876,271 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $543,325,000 after acquiring an additional 540,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Entegris by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $470,679,000 after acquiring an additional 62,619 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $886,715.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 50,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,025,460.57. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,886,975.88. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 104,298 shares of company stock worth $14,703,157 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Stock Up 0.3%

Entegris stock opened at $138.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.32 and a 1-year high of $159.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris's payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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