Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC - Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,084 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 209,854 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.76% of Hercules Capital worth $26,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 85.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 26.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,747 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 81.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,951 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTGC

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Paramjeet K. Randhawa purchased 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $45,079.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,560 shares in the company, valued at $289,096.80. This trade represents a 18.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 59.85%.The firm had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hercules Capital's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Hercules Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 90.40%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high‐growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company's investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

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