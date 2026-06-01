Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,942 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.68% of COPT Defense Properties worth $21,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 457,210 shares of the company's stock worth $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 318,493 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 83,723.7% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 31,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,420,000 after buying an additional 111,696 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,669,000 after buying an additional 506,593 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,203,000.

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COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $32.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.79. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $200.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 20.10%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDP

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $126,994.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,141.14. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

See Also

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