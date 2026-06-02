Legal & General Group Plc Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST - Free Report) by 134.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,552 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 90,340 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of Casella Waste Systems worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,126 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director John W. Casella sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $153,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,702,877.15. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradford John Helgeson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $35,530.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $644,113.66. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,647 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $85.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.67. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $118.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.38%.The business had revenue of $457.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Casella Waste Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

See Also

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