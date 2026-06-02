Legal & General Group Plc Has $15.89 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 40,630 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $15,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $144.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $152.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,033.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 1,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $104,622.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 62,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,388. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Erhaan Shaikh sold 1,577 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $147,181.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 82,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,710,644.61. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,262. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Weiss Ratings raised Lattice Semiconductor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $130.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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