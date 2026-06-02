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Legal & General Group Plc Has $17.68 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
Elanco Animal Health logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Legal & General Group Plc reduced its Elanco Animal Health stake by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, but still held 781,231 shares valued at about $17.68 million.
  • Elanco reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion, while also raising/issuing guidance for upcoming periods.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive: several firms raised price targets, and the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $28.20.
  • Interested in Elanco Animal Health? Here are five stocks we like better.

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,231 shares of the company's stock after selling 155,211 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Elanco Animal Health worth $17,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 364.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 76,920 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $2,383,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $2,215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 266.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 21.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 105,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ELAN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.6%

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.69. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 160,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. The trade was a 3.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,867.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. This trade represents a 2.98% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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