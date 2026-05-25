Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.19 Billion Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,261,383 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 435,369 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.5% of Legal & General Group Plc's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.39% of Oracle worth $2,194,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.0%

ORCL opened at $192.13 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day moving average of $179.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Oracle Analysts See Up to 45% Upside as AI Cloud Growth Accelerates

Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Oracle (ORCL) Stock Jumps as $553B AI Cloud Backlog Powers 22% Revenue Growth

Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s NetSuite division is still growing, with revenue up 14%, and AI features plus the shift to cloud ERP could add another growth driver in 2026. Will Oracle's NetSuite Division Accelerate Revenue Growth in 2026?

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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