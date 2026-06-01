Legal & General Group Plc Has $22.40 Million Stake in ITT Inc. $ITT

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,090 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 11,077 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of ITT worth $22,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,538,229 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,526,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,460,467 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,467,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,217 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ITT by 55,929.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518,405 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $263,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ITT by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $212,406,000 after purchasing an additional 119,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ITT by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $201,808,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 price target on ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price target on ITT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITT

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $195.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $202.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.63 and a 12-month high of $225.26.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $12,099,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,028,284.26. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,894.19. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 70,773 shares of company stock worth $13,624,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ITT

Here are the key news stories impacting ITT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised forward-looking optimism on ITT by issuing estimates for FY2027 EPS of $9.03 and FY2028 EPS of $10.59, both above the current full-year consensus of $7.91, signaling expectations for strong multi-year earnings growth.

Zacks Research raised forward-looking optimism on ITT by issuing estimates for FY2027 EPS of $9.03 and FY2028 EPS of $10.59, both above the current full-year consensus of $7.91, signaling expectations for strong multi-year earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s near-term estimates remain close to consensus, with FY2026 EPS estimated at $7.88 versus the $7.91 consensus, suggesting analysts still see ITT largely tracking expectations this year while longer-term growth accelerates.

The firm’s near-term estimates remain close to consensus, with FY2026 EPS estimated at $7.88 versus the $7.91 consensus, suggesting analysts still see ITT largely tracking expectations this year while longer-term growth accelerates. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research also published quarterly estimates for 2026-2028, including Q2 2026 EPS of $1.93, Q3 2026 EPS of $1.97, and Q4 2026 EPS of $1.99, reinforcing a steady earnings trajectory rather than a major near-term surprise.

Zacks Research also published quarterly estimates for 2026-2028, including Q2 2026 EPS of $1.93, Q3 2026 EPS of $1.97, and Q4 2026 EPS of $1.99, reinforcing a steady earnings trajectory rather than a major near-term surprise. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article compared ITT’s stock performance with other conglomerate peers, which may support relative-strength interest, but it did not announce any new company-specific catalyst.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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