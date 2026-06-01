Legal & General Group Plc Has $27.03 Million Stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 201,667 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.57% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $27,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,146 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 150.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company's stock.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT alerts: Sign Up

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $211.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBRA

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sabra Healthcare REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sabra Healthcare REIT wasn't on the list.

While Sabra Healthcare REIT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here