Legal & General Group Plc Has $29.05 Million Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,566,267 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 317,573 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 2.26% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $29,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 108.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 707,913 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 368,681 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,545,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,226 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 44,079 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,411,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 462,479 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 57,832 shares during the period.

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Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $15.27 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $345.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $331.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.620 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's dividend payout ratio is -5.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $16.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust NYSE: PEB is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company's investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB's portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

Further Reading

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