Legal & General Group Plc Has $329.08 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,962 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.60% of L3Harris Technologies worth $329,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.75.

Get Our Latest Report on LHX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,378 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $811,968.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,958.90. The trade was a 32.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $2,047,128.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,836,651.20. The trade was a 41.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,365 shares of company stock worth $5,861,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of LHX opened at $313.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $237.56 and a one year high of $379.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $334.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. L3Harris Technologies's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is 54.29%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Further Reading

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