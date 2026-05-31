Legal & General Group Plc Has $33.14 Million Holdings in Macerich Company (The) $MAC

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,267 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 160,748 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.70% of Macerich worth $33,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 73.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,521,554 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $209,692,000 after buying an additional 4,868,844 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 435.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,724,727 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,390,000 after buying an additional 1,402,627 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth $16,268,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 376.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,843 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,570,000 after buying an additional 716,394 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 528.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 845,964 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,688,000 after buying an additional 711,316 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macerich and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Macerich from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Macerich

Trending Headlines about Macerich

Here are the key news stories impacting Macerich this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.46 from $1.43, matching the current consensus and signaling confidence in Macerich’s near-term earnings power.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.46 from $1.43, matching the current consensus and signaling confidence in Macerich’s near-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q3 2026 estimate to $0.36 from $0.35 and its Q3 2027 estimate to $0.41 from $0.40, while nudging FY2028 up to $1.64 from $1.63.

The firm also increased its Q3 2026 estimate to $0.36 from $0.35 and its Q3 2027 estimate to $0.41 from $0.40, while nudging FY2028 up to $1.64 from $1.63. Positive Sentiment: Earlier reporting noted Macerich set a new 52-week high, suggesting investor momentum remains supportive despite the latest analyst changes. Macerich NYSE: MAC Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Earlier reporting noted Macerich set a new 52-week high, suggesting investor momentum remains supportive despite the latest analyst changes. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views were mixed overall, with some future-quarter estimates revised higher and others lowered, creating no clear directional surprise for the stock.

Analyst views were mixed overall, with some future-quarter estimates revised higher and others lowered, creating no clear directional surprise for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several estimates, including Q2 2026 to $0.32 from $0.33, Q1 2027 to $0.34 from $0.36, Q2 2027 to $0.37 from $0.39, Q4 2026 to $0.44 from $0.45, and FY2027 to $1.56 from $1.57, which may weigh on sentiment slightly.

Macerich Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:MAC opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $22.92.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $233.06 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Macerich Company will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Macerich's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.77%.

Macerich Profile

The Macerich Company NYSE: MAC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of regional shopping centers in the United States. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, the company focuses on high-quality retail properties, including enclosed malls, open-air centers and mixed-use lifestyle destinations. Since its establishment as a REIT in 1994, Macerich has pursued a disciplined strategy of investing in properties that serve strong consumer demographics and offer long-term growth potential.

Macerich's core activities encompass property and asset management, leasing, marketing and redevelopment services.

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