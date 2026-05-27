Legal & General Group Plc Has $376.46 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,415,969 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 309,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.76% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $376,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,584,646 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $434,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,270 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $238,688,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,010,227 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,478,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,365 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,346 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $161,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,952.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,149,700 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $98,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.65.

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Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 22,680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $1,818,028.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,682.56. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $84,587.19. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,861.34. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,684 shares of company stock worth $6,799,579. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $82.94. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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