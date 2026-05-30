Legal & General Group Plc Has $56.72 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,817 shares of the company's stock after selling 473,723 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of Bloom Energy worth $56,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $284.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,688.50 and a beta of 3.82. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $220.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.23. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

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Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,777 shares of company stock worth $55,112,564. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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