Legal & General Group Plc Has $63.92 Million Stock Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,101 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 190,798 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.31% of Samsara worth $63,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Samsara by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company's stock worth $1,689,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,549 shares of the company's stock worth $1,174,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Samsara by 107.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,956 shares of the company's stock worth $223,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Samsara by 363.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,181,099 shares of the company's stock worth $118,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,368 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the third quarter worth $81,956,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 168,272 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $4,809,213.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $434,416. This trade represents a 91.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 168,227 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $4,807,927.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $434,416. The trade was a 91.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,717,947 shares of company stock valued at $79,747,111. Company insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research cut Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.18.

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Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,756.77, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $48.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business's revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Samsara

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Samsara said it earned the No. 1 spot in 23 Summer 2026 G2 Grid Reports, more than any other fleet technology brand. Because the rankings are based on verified customer reviews, the news supports the company’s competitive position and may boost confidence in future demand. Article Title

Samsara said it earned the No. 1 spot in 23 Summer 2026 G2 Grid Reports, more than any other fleet technology brand. Because the rankings are based on verified customer reviews, the news supports the company’s competitive position and may boost confidence in future demand. Positive Sentiment: The latest coverage highlights Samsara’s momentum and leadership across fleet management, asset tracking, and maintenance software, reinforcing its growth narrative with customers and analysts. Article Title

The latest coverage highlights Samsara’s momentum and leadership across fleet management, asset tracking, and maintenance software, reinforcing its growth narrative with customers and analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider sales were disclosed, including transactions by co-founder Sanjit Biswas and John Bicket. The trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, which makes them less concerning than discretionary selling, but the sheer size may still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Several insider sales were disclosed, including transactions by co-founder Sanjit Biswas and John Bicket. The trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, which makes them less concerning than discretionary selling, but the sheer size may still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The volume of insider selling was substantial, with Biswas and Bicket sharply reducing their holdings, which can create near-term pressure if investors view it as a sign shares have run ahead of fundamentals. Article Title

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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