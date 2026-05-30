Legal & General Group Plc Has $79.40 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,473,478 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 271,107 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.67% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $79,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,103.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE AMH opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.82. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is 107.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 36,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,075,983.90. This trade represents a 5.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $204,664 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMH. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Further Reading

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