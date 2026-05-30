Legal & General Group Plc Has $93.05 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,973 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.48% of Tyler Technologies worth $93,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company's stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621 shares of the technology company's stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.14, for a total transaction of $567,003.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,849,743.72. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,020,353.40. This represents a 14.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,721 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $543.00 price objective (down from $671.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE TYL opened at $312.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.71 and a 12 month high of $621.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.82 and a 200-day moving average of $383.32.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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