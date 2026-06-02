Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,139 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 68,093 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.69% of Curbline Properties worth $16,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 393.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,244,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 506,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,591,997.51. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CURB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Curbline Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Curbline Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.44.

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Curbline Properties Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Curbline Properties stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. Curbline Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.34 million. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 1.74%. Curbline Properties's quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 219.35%.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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