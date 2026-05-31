Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,884,310 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 226,124 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.44% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $38,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $208,503.12. This trade represents a 72.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.21 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.260 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

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