Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in CAE Inc $CAE

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160,185 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 281,112 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.67% of CAE worth $65,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,480 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CAE by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,347,481 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $128,706,000 after purchasing an additional 658,837 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in CAE by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 5,411,103 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $160,385,000 after purchasing an additional 598,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,151,527 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $389,430,000 after purchasing an additional 518,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in CAE by 1,427.2% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 533,740 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 498,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CAE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

Key CAE News

Here are the key news stories impacting CAE this week:

Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial kept an Outperform rating on CAE, suggesting the firm still sees upside despite trimming near-term forecasts.

National Bank Financial kept an rating on CAE, suggesting the firm still sees upside despite trimming near-term forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: A new article compared BAE Systems and CAE , but it appears to be a valuation/peer comparison rather than a company-specific catalyst. Comparing Bae Systems OTCMKTS: BAESY & CAE NYSE: CAE

A new article compared , but it appears to be a valuation/peer comparison rather than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital reportedly remained at Hold on CAE, while also cutting its price target, which reinforces a cautious but not outright bearish stance. RBC Capital Remains a Hold on CAE (CAE)

RBC Capital reportedly on CAE, while also cutting its price target, which reinforces a cautious but not outright bearish stance. Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial cut earnings estimates across multiple periods, including Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028, Q4 2028, FY2027, and FY2028. Lower forward EPS estimates can weigh on the stock even though the broker still has an Outperform rating.

National Bank Financial across multiple periods, including Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028, Q4 2028, FY2027, and FY2028. Lower forward EPS estimates can weigh on the stock even though the broker still has an Outperform rating. Negative Sentiment: RBC’s reported price-target reduction adds to the recent analyst caution and may be contributing to weaker sentiment around CAE. RBC chops price target on CAE

CAE Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03. CAE Inc has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $924.83 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

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