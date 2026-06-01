Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Novanta logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Legal & General Group Plc increased its Novanta stake by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 207,053 shares worth about $24.6 million.
  • Novanta’s latest earnings beat expectations, with Q1 EPS of $0.81 versus the $0.78 estimate and revenue of $257.7 million, up 10.4% year over year.
  • Analysts are mixed on the stock: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $173 and kept an outperform rating, while the overall consensus remains Hold.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT - Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,053 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.58% of Novanta worth $24,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the technology company's stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,037 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,582,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1,762.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 58,322 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Novanta by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 18,042 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novanta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Novanta from $144.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $173.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOVT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,432,537.23. This represents a 14.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $1,162,678.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 96,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,281,850.32. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,229 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NOVT opened at $159.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.80. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $165.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $253.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Novanta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta, Inc NASDAQ: NOVT is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta's product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta's Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Novanta Right Now?

Before you consider Novanta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novanta wasn't on the list.

While Novanta currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
By Bridget Bennett | May 25, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
By Leo Miller | May 26, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines