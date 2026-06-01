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Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in ATI Inc. $ATI

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
ATI logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Legal & General Group Plc cut its ATI stake by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 15,138 shares and leaving it with 224,789 shares valued at about $25.8 million.
  • ATI reported better-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter, with EPS of $1.00 versus the $0.88 consensus, though revenue of $1.15 billion came in slightly below expectations.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on ATI, with a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of $164.38, while the company also authorized a $500 million share repurchase program.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,789 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 15,138 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.17% of ATI worth $25,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,160 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $90,219,000 after acquiring an additional 282,529 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ATI by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,648 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,114,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in ATI in the third quarter worth about $1,589,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 96.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $175.47 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,887,414. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $6,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 277,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,647.23. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

About ATI

(Free Report)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ATI (NYSE:ATI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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