Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,816 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 118,698 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.69% of Camden Property Trust worth $80,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,563,663 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $815,470,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,846,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $410,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,718 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,472 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $291,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,459 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $266,358,000 after purchasing an additional 119,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 22.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $185,564,000 after purchasing an additional 315,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

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Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.4%

CPT stock opened at $106.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $119.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $112.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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