Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,136 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.25% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $19,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,517 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $44,665,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $47,502,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 595.2% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,954,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AEIS alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $15,831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 80,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,448,649.12. This trade represents a 38.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $356,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,290,950.40. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 56,514 shares of company stock worth $17,933,796 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS opened at $302.18 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.68 and a twelve month high of $397.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $346.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.39.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Advanced Energy Industries's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Energy Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Energy Industries wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Energy Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here