Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 304,556 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK - Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296,070 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 304,556 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.82% of FS KKR Capital worth $33,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,806,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,368,000 after acquiring an additional 505,982 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 313,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 102,864 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 166,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 110,332 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE FSK opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.85.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.81 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 38.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The firm's revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. FS KKR Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently -91.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Weiss Ratings downgraded FS KKR Capital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FS KKR Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $10.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FS KKR Capital

Key FS KKR Capital News

Here are the key news stories impacting FS KKR Capital this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms, including Bragar Eagel & Squire, Frank R. Cruz, Schall, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, issued fresh alerts on May 29 reminding investors of the FS KKR Capital securities fraud lawsuit and upcoming deadlines, which may increase concern about litigation exposure and reputational damage. Article Title

Several law firms, including Bragar Eagel & Squire, Frank R. Cruz, Schall, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, issued fresh alerts on May 29 reminding investors of the FS KKR Capital securities fraud lawsuit and upcoming deadlines, which may increase concern about litigation exposure and reputational damage. Negative Sentiment: The litigation centers on allegations that FS KKR Capital’s disclosures were misleading while portfolio valuations deteriorated and non-accrual rates rose, with some notices citing investor losses tied to corrective disclosures in February 2026. Article Title

The litigation centers on allegations that FS KKR Capital’s disclosures were misleading while portfolio valuations deteriorated and non-accrual rates rose, with some notices citing investor losses tied to corrective disclosures in February 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the recent headlines are procedural in nature, focused on lead-plaintiff deadlines around July 3-6, 2026, rather than new operational updates from the company itself. Article Title

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp NYSE: FSK is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

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