Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 53,523 Shares of Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,595 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 53,523 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.38% of Elastic worth $29,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Elastic by 3,181.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 525 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 75.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 1,347.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Elastic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Elastic this week:

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $208,544.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,313.80. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 4,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $223,915.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,354,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,676,524.60. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $1,996,469. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Elastic Price Performance

Elastic stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. Elastic N.V. has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $96.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 21.14%.The business had revenue of $450.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $446.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.210-3.290 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic N.V. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price target on Elastic in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elastic from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Elastic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC - Free Report).

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