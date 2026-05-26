Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 84,064 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114,470 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 84,064 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.73% of Emerson Electric worth $546,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.24.

Read Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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