Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,967 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 95,177 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.80% of Main Street Capital worth $43,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,229 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Main Street Capital from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Main Street Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Main Street Capital from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.76. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $73.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $145.23 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 74.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Main Street Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.68%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation NYSE: MAIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm's management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital's primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Main Street Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Main Street Capital wasn't on the list.

While Main Street Capital currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here