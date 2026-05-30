Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996,204 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 216,856 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.68% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $88,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,862 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,099 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 47,649 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $322.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is 129.47%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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