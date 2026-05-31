Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in AECOM $ACM

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,295 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,006 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.36% of AECOM worth $44,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 28,246.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock worth $602,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 105.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,216,372 shares of the construction company's stock worth $550,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,158 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,553,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 14.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock worth $649,735,000 after purchasing an additional 618,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 103.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,826 shares of the construction company's stock worth $64,038,000 after purchasing an additional 250,043 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd acquired 4,225 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Barclays lowered their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ACM

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average of $93.44. AECOM has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.AECOM's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is 32.38%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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