Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,400 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 48,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.45% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $45,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,243 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $377,488,000 after buying an additional 1,246,451 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,983,838 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $198,285,000 after buying an additional 716,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,152 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $66,482,000 after buying an additional 616,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,719,306 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,371,245,000 after buying an additional 582,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 720,230 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $71,987,000 after buying an additional 579,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.32. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $120.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.The business's revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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