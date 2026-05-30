Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 151.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092,206 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 658,623 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.43% of Nebius Group worth $91,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Nebius Group Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $231.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 4.03. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $158.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.49. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $233.73.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NBIS shares. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson downgraded Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Freedom Capital downgraded Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nebius Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,228,403.64. This trade represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.55, for a total value of $978,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 37,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,193,368.10. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 666,935 shares of company stock worth $123,541,848 over the last quarter.

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About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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