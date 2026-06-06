Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,713 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,059 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.16% of Brunswick worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 548 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 494 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BC

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business's 50-day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93. Brunswick Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $90.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Brunswick's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.81%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $2,148,901.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 267,528 shares in the company, valued at $22,236,927.36. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

See Also

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